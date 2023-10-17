Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 471 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,617,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after buying an additional 231,704 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 165,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,613,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,156,000.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $344.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.64. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $243.55 and a one year high of $364.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

