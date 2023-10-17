GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

GPRO opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $241.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.85 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. Analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 7,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $27,785.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

