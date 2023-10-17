Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 39.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 37,293 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 216,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 72,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at $143,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

