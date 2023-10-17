Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 110.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 164.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

