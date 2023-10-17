Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,294,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,443 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $17,554,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,106 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $26.76.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

