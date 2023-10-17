Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,411 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,312,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

