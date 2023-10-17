Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $84.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.42. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lamar Advertising

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.