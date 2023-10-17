Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Invests $318,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of D stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.