Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,955 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Workday worth $123,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at $310,767,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 133.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,464,000 after purchasing an additional 716,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Workday by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 537,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $215.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.21, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.65.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.