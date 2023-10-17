Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,270,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 109,511 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $129,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 60,482 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 26,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

