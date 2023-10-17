Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.86% of Zebra Technologies worth $130,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $214.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $205.18 and a 12 month high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $254.59 per share, for a total transaction of $254,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,998.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.63.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

