Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,199,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 375,641 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Canadian National Railway worth $145,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.6% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 4,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $109.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average is $115.99. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $105.01 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.39.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

