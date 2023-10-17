Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 624,016 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,920,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 624,016 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $155,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

