Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $159.36 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,781,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,347 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Corteva worth $159,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Corteva Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

