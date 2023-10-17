Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after purchasing an additional 381,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $390.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.