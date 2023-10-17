Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $77.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.68. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

