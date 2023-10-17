Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 174 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FMC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

FMC Stock Up 2.9 %

FMC opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. FMC Co. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $134.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

