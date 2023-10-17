Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 5,335 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after buying an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,125,000 after buying an additional 2,967,775 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $56.96.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

