Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,851 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.17. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Desjardins cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

