Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15,435 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,435 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after buying an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after buying an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,922,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 161.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,192,000 after buying an additional 11,407,293 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

