CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,121 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.