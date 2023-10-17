Tiaa Fsb Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $175.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The company has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.33.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

