Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 65 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $396.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $258.89 and a 12 month high of $428.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 37.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

