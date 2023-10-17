BayCom (BCML) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th.
BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 23.48%. On average, analysts expect BayCom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BayCom Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of BCML opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $233.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. BayCom has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
BayCom Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of BayCom
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BayCom by 715.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BayCom by 499.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BayCom by 181,650.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BayCom by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BayCom by 7,279.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.
BayCom Company Profile
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BayCom
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Chefs’ Warehouse is Cooking Up a Bargain
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Is the Worst Case Scenario Price into Overstock?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Renewable Energy, Juiced Yield Make NEE a Long-Term Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.