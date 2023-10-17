BayCom (BCML) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 23.48%. On average, analysts expect BayCom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BayCom Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BCML opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $233.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. BayCom has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BayCom

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BayCom by 715.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BayCom by 499.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BayCom by 181,650.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BayCom by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BayCom by 7,279.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Stories

