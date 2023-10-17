BancFirst (BANF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.91 million. On average, analysts expect BancFirst to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of BANF stock opened at $83.83 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $68.44 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day moving average is $89.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BancFirst by 10.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 26.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 20.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BancFirst

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.