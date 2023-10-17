FAT Brands (FAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $106.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. On average, analysts expect FAT Brands to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FAT opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.84%.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of FAT Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAT Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FAT Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FAT Brands by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FAT Brands by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.