AB Volvo (publ) (VOLVF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th.

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at C$20.83 on Tuesday. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of C$14.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.27.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

