Chemung Financial (CHMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 16.22%. On average, analysts expect Chemung Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $190.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.18. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $37,060.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,775.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.



Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

