D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DHI. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Argus upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $104.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average is $113.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

