Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $25.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Peoples Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 104,000.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3,012.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 31.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

