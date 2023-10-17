Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Shares of GILD opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

