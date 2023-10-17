Intellectus Partners LLC Has $308,000 Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWZ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,512,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth $655,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $34.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.