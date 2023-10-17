Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,951 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after buying an additional 110,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,248,000 after buying an additional 345,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,254,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,418,000 after buying an additional 167,528 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

