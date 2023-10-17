1,247 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

