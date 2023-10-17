Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.26. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

