Sargent Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

