Sargent Investment Group LLC Invests $221,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

