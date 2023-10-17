Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 155.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 18.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

View Our Latest Report on Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.