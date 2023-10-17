Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,810.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,840,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of EWW opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

