Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 2,459 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

