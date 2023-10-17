Sargent Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 38,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 903,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 46.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 107,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GDV stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.