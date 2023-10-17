Sargent Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.95.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

