BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 804,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $488.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter worth approximately $976,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in BankUnited by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 44.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 98,775 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BKU

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.