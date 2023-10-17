BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 804,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
BankUnited Stock Performance
BankUnited stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $488.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
BankUnited Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of BankUnited
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter worth approximately $976,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in BankUnited by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 44.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 98,775 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BKU
BankUnited Company Profile
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BankUnited
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Meta’s Latest Update Just Unlocked 20% Upside
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks With 6% to 8% Yields
Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.