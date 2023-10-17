Short Interest in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Declines By 5.5%

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

GATX Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 95.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 125.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.06. GATX has a 12 month low of $89.50 and a 12 month high of $133.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $343.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GATX will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

