Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Update

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,703,800 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 1,802,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,839.7 days.

Daifuku Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DAIUF opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Daifuku has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $57.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29.

Get Daifuku alerts:

About Daifuku

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers automated storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for electronics companies and component manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.