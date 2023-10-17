Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Update

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,703,800 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 1,802,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,839.7 days.
Daifuku Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DAIUF opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Daifuku has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $57.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29.
About Daifuku
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Daifuku
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Meta’s Latest Update Just Unlocked 20% Upside
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks With 6% to 8% Yields
Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.