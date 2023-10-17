Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,900 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 5,057,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 314.5 days.

Vicinity Centres Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CNRAF opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. Vicinity Centres has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Get Vicinity Centres alerts:

About Vicinity Centres

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.