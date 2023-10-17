Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,900 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 5,057,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 314.5 days.
Vicinity Centres Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CNRAF opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. Vicinity Centres has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.38.
