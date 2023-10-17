Short Interest in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Decreases By 5.4%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 98,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter worth $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth $136,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 197.78% and a negative net margin of 59.36%.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Further Reading

