Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4,295.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10,101.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $119,000.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVK stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $13.19.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.03%.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

