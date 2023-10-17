Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLH

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $159.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.35. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.33 and its 200 day moving average is $157.52.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $1,767,376.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,102 shares in the company, valued at $8,251,417.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,710,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,731,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $1,767,376.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,251,417.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,082 shares of company stock worth $4,981,956 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.