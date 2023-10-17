Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WCN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $146.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

